Why Amber Rose Was Not Surprised About Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Split

Amber Rose has some thoughts about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

When asked about the tumultuous split during an appearance on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, the 38-year-old model actually admitted that she actually saw their breakup coming from a mile away. Why is that? She explained the prediction was based on her own experience while they were together for two years, saying:

“Of course. I mean, I always hope for the best, for people to be happy. I have my own – I don’t want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye – I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was.”

As you may recall, Amber and Ye were together between 2008 and 2010 and they have a pretty contentious past between them. In 2015, Kanye even commented at one point that he needed to “take 30 showers” before getting involved with Kim. She (understandably) was upset about being slut-shamed by the rapper and fired back in several tweets, saying she’ll “leave” it to “the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u.” Amber later apologized for those comments when the former couple started their social media feud earlier this year.

In the interview, the host then pointed out the fact that Amber and Kim have the same birthday (which is October 21, FYI). But while the two women may share that in common, the momma of two made it clear that is where the similarities end between them:

“I think you can be similar as far as birthdays, but we grew up completely different. I grew up poor in Philly, I had to hustle and struggle. Her life was very privileged, with money and being out here in LA – which is cool.”

She continued:

“I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like ‘I hope they get divorced’ or ‘he’s going to get his day.’ I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz [Khalifa], or even after just doing my thing. I never really thought about it much.”

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s alum third marriage did not work out in her favor, Amber noted how she seems very content in her new relationship with Pete Davidson:

“But then, you know, when they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ She seems happy now though, with Pete. She seems really happy.”

That is for sure — those close to Kim even keep saying that the two “are so in love” at this point!

