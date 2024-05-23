Kim Kardashian’s Surprising Reaction To Caitlyn Jenner Calling Her ‘Calculated’ In House Of Kardashian Docuseries!

What does Kim Kardashian think about those comments from Caitlyn Jenner about her in House Of Kardashian? Her reaction may shock some fans!

Last year, the former reality star made headlines when she participated in a three-part documentary series about the famous family, during which she called Kim’s rise to fame “calculated.” While Caitlyn insisted she never meant it as a “diss” toward the SKIMS founder, that is not how it came across to many fans! But for Kim? She’s not sweating over the shade from the athlete!

The 43-year-old businesswoman finally addressed the comment on Thursday’s premiere of Season 5 of The Kardashians, saying:

“I got so many text messages, like, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings that this is what your stepdad says about you?’ It honestly doesn’t [bother me]. I had such a great stepdad who raised me. So none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I’ve had.”

Wow!

She handled the diss like a champ! While Kim remains unbothered by Caitlyn, the rest of her family, on the other hand? They were not as cool as her about the Olympian’s involvement in the documentary! Scott Disick called her appearance in the documentary “bulls**t.” For her part, Khloé Kardashian acknowledged that Caitlyn “is completely free to do whatever she wants.” However, she is “hurt” by her willing doing a project that won’t paint the family in the best light:

“I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”

The Good American founder added:

“This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me, too. And I was very close to Bruce. Bruce and I, I used to lay in bed with him and watch f**king Unsolved Mysteries and all this s**t all the time.”

Clearly, Khloé isn’t happy with Caitlyn! As for Kris Jenner, who was married to the track star from 1991 to 2015, was more so upset by her ex’s remark about her wanting “to be more than just a housewife” than anything else! She fired back:

“Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. OK, kill me.”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner haven’t reacted to the series. Kourtney Kardashian also hasn’t said anything yet. But there seems to be some tension between Caitlyn and several members of the Kardashians! We bet she regrets doing the documentary now!

[Image via Sky TV/YouTube, The Kardashians/Hulu]