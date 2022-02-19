Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Updated Home Following Kanye West Split!

Kim Kardashian showed off her home following her split from Kanye West!

In a YouTube video published on Friday, the 41-year-old reality star gave Vogue a tour of her updated residence in Calabasas, California. And of course, one thing that has stayed the same is the monochromatic and minimalist design throughout the house. As Kimmy Kakes puts it:

“Everything in my house is really minimal – I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming.”

And shockingly enough, she admitted that her four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – have not messed up the cream interior with their artwork or pets! Very impressive! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then takes everyone from room to room to show viewers several of her most meaningful objects, including a collection of artwork done by her 8-year-old daughter North. Kim even held up a charcoal drawing that the kiddo created while recovering from COVID-19:

“It’s a charcoal, maybe that was just her emo mood. I love seeing the different personality and the moods and everything that she goes through, and is feeling, it’s really been an amazing hobby of hers.”

Moving on, the momma also flaunted one of “the most epic baby books” that she’s created for each of her little ones. We are talking about serious scrapbooking here, too! Kim includes everything from sonograms, baby shower photos, the social media announcements of the kids’ arrivals, and more. What’s more special is that she pens handwritten letters to each little one on their birthdays. So sweet!!

Ch-ch-check out the rest of her home and most beloved possessions (below):

[Image via Vogue/YouTube, WENN]