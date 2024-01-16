Kim Kardashian Throws Daughter Chicago Bratz-Themed Party For Her 6th Birthday! LOOK!

Kim Kardashian went all out for Chicago West’s birthday!

The 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories Monday to show off the party she threw for her youngest daughter’s 6th birthday. And the theme she went with this year? Bratz! And Kim absolutely nailed it between the decor and activities for the special day!

The reality star first gave a peek at the pink indoor fashion runway, decorated with cardboard cutouts of Chicago as a Bratz doll, loads of balloons in different shades of pink, and an archway with her little one’s name printed in the iconic Bratz font. The SKIMs founder revealed guests were treated to some sweet treats at the bash, including a heart-shaped birthday cake and “Chi’s Fashion Floats” in the flavors strawberry, creamsicle, root beer, cherry Coke, and Coke.

Related: Watch Andy Cohen’s Son Negotiate Eating A Cupcake For Breakfast In The Funniest Way!

And the Bratz-themed birthday party wouldn’t have been complete without a fashion show! Kim shared a video on the platform showing Chicago and her cousin Dream Kardashian walking down the runway. While Kim and the other guests cheered the two on, an MC could be heard saying:

“And for our grand finale, we have the birthday girl! Dream and Chicago!”

Afterward, Chicago was seen in another video blowing out her birthday cake candles while everyone sang “Happy Birthday.” Take a look at the party (below):

Wow!!

As we said, Kim pulled out all the stops for this party! And that wasn’t the end of the birthday celebration! The momma also took a moment to post a tribute to Chicago on her birthday, dropping several photos featuring the two decked out in matching light blue dresses for a family holiday party. She also penned a heartfelt message in the caption, saying:

“Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe.”

Kim added:

“I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!”

So sweet! See the tribute (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]