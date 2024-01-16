Omid Scobie Claps Back At Claim Queen Elizabeth Was 'Angry' About Harry & Meghan Naming Daughter After Her!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s so-called journalist pal has come to their defense after shocking claims Queen Elizabeth II didn’t approve of them naming their daughter after her!

If you missed the drama, in a sneak peek of Robert Hardman‘s upcoming book, Charles III, shared with DailyMail.com earlier this week, a royal aide claimed the monarch was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said she permitted them to use her childhood nickname for their daughter, Princess Lilibet. She was apparently super pressed about it, telling her aides via another DailyMail.com report:

“I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.”

Seriously, he’s claiming she said that?! The only thing the QUEEN OF ENGLAND owned was her name? Hmm…

Page Six insiders then doubled down on this, suggesting Her Majesty had merely been told about the honor, not asked for approval — which is a big difference! But is any of this true? The Finding Freedom writer is hitting back at all these reports!

Taking to X (Twitter) on Monday night with several screenshots of various news articles showing the Queen was supportive of the name, he argued:

“None of these Lilibet ‘revelations’ are doing the late Queen Elizabeth II any favours. Not only do they contradict details shared by the Palace with a cooperatively written biography in 2022 (see pic), they also depict the monarch in a way the public haven’t known her to be.”

In one Daily Mail post referenced, writer Gyles Brandreth said the 96-year-old took the tribute as the “compliment it was intended to be.” So, a very different take on the moniker! That was the overwhelming narrative at the time, and we can’t think of a single time we heard anything to the contrary until now — something Scobie was quick to point out. Ch-ch-check it out:

None of these Lilibet “revelations”are doing the late Queen Elizabeth II any favours. Not only do they contradict details shared by the Palace with a cooperatively written biography in 2022 (see pic), they also depict the monarch in a way the public haven’t known her to be. pic.twitter.com/si5D4EtV9X — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 16, 2024

Yeah, it was quite the shock to hear the Queen was livid over something clearly meant to honor her. Also, being that petty over someone having the same name as you? What is she, a Seinfeld character? It’s tough to reconcile this new report with the image of Queen Elizabeth most folks had. But what’s the truth?

So far, neither the Sussexes nor Buckingham Palace have addressed the controversy. What do YOU think — did she appreciate the honor or not?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Omid Scobie/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]