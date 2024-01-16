Watch Andy Cohen's 4-Year-Old Son Negotiate Eating A Cupcake For Breakfast In The Funniest Way!

Andy Cohen‘s son is just like his dad — SO funny!

On Saturday the Bravo boss shared an adorable video to Instagram showing his breakfast negotiations with his son Benjamin Allen. The 4-year-old boy clearly has different ideas about morning meals than his dad, though, as the video starts with the 55-year-old sighing and saying:

“Ben, why are you eating a cupcake for breakfast?”

When the little boy realizes his dad is filming the interaction, he says “hello” and shows the camera his cupcake before cheekily adding:

“Uh, because they’re just — they’re just so yummy!”

Can’t argue with that! LOLz!

Looking at the little boy, Andy sighs once more and asks if he’s “supposed to be eating that cupcake” — to which he responds “no, but I like it”. The Watch What Happens Live host offers to make his son a “real breakfast”, but Ben once again surprises him with his reply by saying he wants a peanut butter and jelly sandwich! This kid definitely has a sweet tooth!

The toddler is just too stinkin’ cute, though, because when his dad asks him if he’s sure he wants a PB&J for breakfast, he says:

“I could hug my dad so much because I love him so much!”

Aww!

In response to all the sweetness, Andy whispers to the camera “he knows what he’s doing”. Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

SO adorbs!!

What do U think of this father-son moment, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Andy Cohen/Instagram/Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]