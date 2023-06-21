Kim Kardashian Deleted Controversial TikTok Of North West & Ice Spice Because Of Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian can admit when she’s wrong!

The reality star sat down with Time magazine on Tuesday and opened up about why she decided to delete her daughter North West‘s controversial TikTok with Ice Spice.

If you don’t recall, back in March, the 10-year-old dressed up as the rapper and lip-synced a few salacious lines from her and PinkPantheress‘ song Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2. Pretty quickly, fans started to criticize the clip, particularly because they didn’t think the song was appropriate for someone as young as North!

Many also pointed out that her dad Kanye West has NEVER been a fan of his children using the app, but despite his constant complaints, Kim’s always seemed to win this battle. While she’s not backing down on her decision to let her eldest daughter on social media — she does have some regrets! On the aforementioned video, the 42-year-old revealed:

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down.’ I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance, but she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

Yeah, we mean, “Bet he blowin’ her back” isn’t exactly for the kids!

As for what it’s been like to co-parent with the musician, especially when they don’t see eye-to-eye on situations like this, she continued:

“I think it’s always tough when you’re co-parenting and someone wants something and someone doesn’t. I think that’s the trial and error sometimes.”

The SKIMS founder added:

“It’s always a compromise. No one’s always gonna agree, and you just have to do the best as you can as a parent to try to protect your kids, but also let them be creative.”

While she deleted some of the content amid the backlash, Kimmy Kakes didn’t get rid of it all! On their joint account, there’s still a video of North dressed as Ice Spice and singing along to her hit In Ha Mood stitched alongside a clip of her dancing with the star IRL.

The little one’s love of the singer has inspired Kim’s latest business moves, too. Her fashion company partnered with the rapper in a SKIMS campaign after North introduced her mother to the rising star. Reflecting on this, Kim told Time:

“Every day, the kids get to switch up whose music they want to plug in and listen to on the way to school, and North was listening to Ice Spice, and I didn’t know who that was at the time. And I was like, this is the moment where I feel really old where my daughter is now teaching me what’s cool. […] I then had the idea to put her in a SKIMS campaign, so that all came through North and what she likes.”

Such a mini influencer! Taking right after her momma! Thoughts on Kim’s response to this backlash!? Do U think Kanye was right about his kids’ social media usage?? Sound OFF (below)!

