Kroy Biermann SHADES Kim Zolciak While Breaking Silence On Divorce!

Kroy Biermann is breaking his silence on the divorce!

One day after it was revealed his wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce amid the couple’s money problems, the former NFL player is clapping back! On Tuesday, the 37-year-old released his subtle first response to the news — by changing his Instagram bio! Originally, his header said:

“Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Pretty much all of it has to do with Kim! No wonder he had to give his bio a little update…

Related: Robert De Niro Welcomes ANOTHER Baby At 79 Years Old!

Now, alongside the original text, he’s added a major dig, writing:

“My ring Meant a Thing”

Oh, s**t!

Ch-ch-check it out:

That’s super shady — especially coming from a man who is STILL living with his ex!!! Things are about to get so awkward in their household!

At this time, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has not addressed the controversy, but a friend told People she had been planning this breakup for a “long time” and that it didn’t solely revolve around their financial issues. However, that did put “too much pressure” on the marriage, per the source. Thoughts??

[Image via Bravo/YouTube & Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram]