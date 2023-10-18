Kim Zolciak Is Demanding Full Physical Custody Of Her & Kroy Biermann's Kids In New Divorce Docs!

Whoa! Kim Zolciak just filed docs demanding full physical custody of the four children she shares with estranged husband Kroy Biermann!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been in the headlines recently regarding the couple’s disintegrating marriage. And even though she has previously tried to downplay their divorce drama, the drama is here to stay. In fact, Kim herself just proved that with her latest filing!!!

Related: Brielle Biermann Wants Kim And Kroy To Get Back Together ASAP!

According to court documents first obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, the RHOA alum is demanding full physical custody of the pair’s four little ones: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Of course, Kim has two other daughters from a previous relationship — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22 — but they’re not involved here since they’re over 18. But as far as the four young ones go, the Don’t Be Tardy alum wants them with her at all times! So it looks like Kim and the ex-NFL star may be at odds for a long while…

She’s down to split legal custody, though, so that’s something. The docs demand Kim be “awarded temporary and permanent primary physical and joint legal custody of the minor children,” per that outlet. Her legal team added this to make Kim’s case:

“She is a loving, fit, and proper parent.”

But maybe it won’t be quite as tense as we’re thinking?! In the filing, Kim also asked the court to allow Kroy “liberal visitation” with the kids. At the very least, that would seem a significant concession. So, that’s good. Maybe?! (She hasn’t minded some “liberal visitation” from Kroy herself lately as we recall…)

Still, if the court awards Kim full custody like she hopes, the docs also demand that the former Atlanta Falcons star pay her “permanent child support” to maintain the kids’ lifestyles, as well. In those same docs, Kim states she needs Kroy for “support and maintenance” of her financial well-being, too. Thus, permanent alimony is also part of the filing. Oof!

As far as assets go, Kim is down to divvy them up 50-50. All property and valuable items the duo acquired during marriage ought to be split down the middle, Kim asked the court — including their massive Georgia mansion that just hit the market this week. Unless and until a court can decide on that for sure, though, the Bravo vet wants a judge to keep Kroy from selling off anything else without her agreeing to it. The docs go on to add:

“[Prevent Kroy from] removing or secreting any property of the parties, including any bank accounts, retirement accounts, furniture and household goods in the marital residence until all claims of the parties can be heard and determined.”

As you may recall, Kroy has already asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids in his own prior filing, too. So this would seem to be Kim’s big response — and it’s an eye-catcher!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Picker and Ben/WWHL/YouTube.]