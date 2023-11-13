WHAT?! Kim Zolciak Adds MARRIED NAME Back To Instagram! Is Kroy Biermann Divorce Happening?!

These two always keep us guessing!

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak‘s 12th anniversary celebration over the weekend must have gone REALLY well because the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has officially added her married name back to her social accounts… even amid the pair’s contentious divorce! WTF?!?

The reality star first stripped her Instagram account of the word “Biermann” in June during their first round of divorce filings. They then *briefly* made up amid severe financial struggles… only to wind up fighting in court once again when the former NFL player filed a second divorce petition. Since then, the cops have had to continuously come to their home amid disputes — and problems have gotten so bad Kim was banished to the basement to keep the exes away from each other while they share their home amid the split!

But, of course, they had also been sleeping together a lot despite all this drama, leading many to wonder if they’re really serious about a split. The athlete has since insisted there’s no hope of reconciliation. But what is this then?? The IG update kinda suggests at least Kim is considering herself a proud wife once more.

As of Monday, the Don’t Be Tardy alum now lists her name as “Kim Zolciak-Biermann” on the ‘gram. But that’s not all! She also changed her entire handle to @kimzbiermann (from @kimzolciak). Damn! This is a BIG change! She’s clearly trying to send a signal! Look:

Seems to us like Kroy may have paid a visit to Kim’s basement over the weekend! If you know what we mean!

As mentioned, the change comes after the co-parents had a romantic Italian dinner on Saturday, where they celebrated 12 years married — not exactly the most common thing to do in the middle of a divorce! They also attended a Morgan Wallen concert together, per TMZ. So maybe the dinner date and name change are proof they’re ready to put their issues to bed? Or maybe it’s yet another false positive?! The couple, even in a divorce, being unable to NOT act like newlyweds?? Given their rocky history, we won’t hold our breath for a full, legal, peaceful resolution here! But we wouldn’t bet a buck against it either!

What do YOU think is going on here, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube]