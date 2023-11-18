Sofia Vergara Talks About Her 'Very Difficult' Year Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofia Vegara is opening up about her troubling and “weird” 2023.

In a new interview with People on Friday, the 51-year-old actress got candid about how her life-changing year. When asked about her life at the Toty launch party for the Transforma AHA serum, the Modern Family alum admitted things have been kind of a rollercoaster for the past twelve months:

“I’ve had a very interesting year. I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult.”

Elaborating on that more, Sofia brought up the SAG-AFTRA strike and its effects on her life, as well as her highly unexpected split from her hubby Joe Manganiello:

“I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”

In case you weren’t aware, the gorgeous couple made the tough decision to call it quits on July 2. Only days after that did the SAG-AFTRA union decide to strike — and for good reason — but still, we can’t imagine the whirlwind this left her in! Most celebs deal with divorce by putting their emotions into their work. For Sofia, she just straight up couldn’t! Not really.

But even with the wild year she’s had, the Hot Pursuit star has high hopes for the future:

“It’s not like it’s bad. I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I’m very excited for next year.”

In fact, she’s already looking forward to promoting her new Netflix show Griselda:

“I start the world press tour right after New Year’s [Eve], so I’m ready for that. It’s going to be exciting.”

Not to mention her new romance with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman — we definitely don’t think she’d list that as a downside!

