Kimora Lee Simmons Appears To React To Her 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Dating A MUCH Older Man!

Kimora Lee Simmons appears to have some thoughts about her 21-year-old daughter dating a much, much older man!

Let’s rewind for a second! Aoki Lee Simmons sparked romance rumors this week with a man 45 years older than her during a vacation in St. Barts! Yeah, we are serious. On Friday, Page Six published pictures showing the model kissing 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf while they were at the beach on Tuesday. In other pictures taken of their beach day, Aoki could be seen posing for the Serafina co-founder as he took a snapshot of her with his phone. They also swam in the ocean together at one point. See (below):

Who is Vittorio Assaf? Meet the Serafina co-founder seen kissing Aoki Lee Simmons https://t.co/l4FzwdjaTB pic.twitter.com/qO2qijbIvR — Page Six (@PageSix) April 5, 2024

Related: Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Critics Asking If She’s PAYING Mark Estes To Be With Her!

Whoa! Neither of them has addressed their relationship status. The pair both shared photos from their trip on social media — but notably did not include any of each other in their respective posts. Check out her pics (below):

So what’s going on between them? Since then, a source close to the college graduate confirmed to People that she is dating Vittorio! They revealed the couple met while vacationing in St. Barts, one of the Simmons’ family favorite travel destinations, adding:

“Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others’ company.”

It is safe to say their relationship shocked many people, given their significant age difference. Many even wondered what her momma had to say about Aoki’s choice of a boyfriend currently. Well, Kimorra reacted to the dating news… and she doesn’t seem too thrilled! The 48-year-old supermodel took to Instagram Stories on Friday night to post a video of a mother panda bear gripping onto her cub with her mouth while running to a platform. However, the cub ended up running away the moment the mama bear released it. Over the clip, Kimorra wrote:

“On my last nerve right now!”

Damn! Everyone heard that message loud and clear! See the post (below):

Oof. As for who is Vittorio? You may remember he had been married to model Charlotte Bonstrom for more than 20 years and shared two kids, Vittorio Jr. and Valentina. However, their marriage came to a end in 2021 when she left him for her twin sister’s ex-husband, Thierry Gillier! Wild! The restaurateur then had been romantically linked to 24-year-old model Nya Gatbel following the cheating scandal. And now, he appears to have moved on to Aoki.

What are your reactions to this new couple, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN, Vittorio Assaf/Instagram]