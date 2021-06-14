Former Supermodel Cheated With Her Identical TWIN SISTER's Husband!!

So much for girl sister code!!

Rumor has it, former supermodel Charlotte Bonstrom cheated on her longtime hubby (both pictured in the family photo above, inset) with her TWIN’s husband!!

According to Vittorio Assaf, who has been wed to Charlotte for 20 years, his wife cheated on him with her sister Cecilia’s husband Thierry Gillier (pictured above). Now, the parents of two are getting divorced, with the Serafina restaurant founder telling Page Six (below):

“Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced – she wants to get remarried. [She] is getting married to Thierry Gillier, the ex-husband of her sister.”

Very little room for misinterpretation there! But it gets crazier…

After word of this high-society affair leaked in New York, residents began to think that Cecilia and Vittorio may have linked up in order to get back at their exes! Can you imagine?! Ready to squash those rumors, he cleared the air with the outlet last week, admitting:

“It is very difficult, but I have nothing to do with the sister of Charlotte.”

So, why did this affair occur in the first place? Well, one source told Page Six that Charlotte has been “very hurt” for a long time over claims Assaf “often spent time with models during their marriage.” The confidant explained:

“She was very hurt, but learned to accept it, and then she started secretly dating other people.”

Other people?! So there were more before she stooped as low as her identical twin sister’s husband?! Wow! Kinda makes this decision seem even more wicked.

Insiders believe the affair between Charlotte and Thierry, who co-founded the fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire, began during the COVID-19 pandemic — but upon close inspection of social media, it appears Cecilia started hinting at the scandal in posts as early as March 2020! That was just the start of the health crisis in the States, so surely being cooped up at home with the same partner wasn’t the only reason these lovebirds apparently dove into bed with one another.

Sharing a quote on Instagram, where she tagged both her husband AND her sis on Instagram along with the sarcastic hashtags #thanks and #warrenbuffet, her post read:

“You’re looking for three things generally, in a person: Intelligence, energy and integrity. And if they don’t have the last one, don’t even bother with the first two”

Yikes! Days later, she added a photo of her red, tearful eyes, captioning it:

“#momentoftruth#iknowwhoiam#nolies.”

Cecilia, who is the creative director of her 62-year-old husband’s company, also noted right after:

“Maturity is learning to walk away from people & situations that threaten your peace of mind, self-respect, values, morals or self-worth.”

As for how Charlotte is feeling now that her dirty laundry has been aired for the whole world to see, she is preferring to keep this drama on the down-low, telling Page Six she’s more concerned about protecting her kids throughout this ordeal than sharing her side of the story. Maybe she should have thought about that before cheating….

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Is this one of the more wild affair stories you’ve heard in a while? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

