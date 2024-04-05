Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Critics Asking If She's PAYING Boyfriend Mark Estes To Be With Her!

Kristin Cavallari is not afraid to fire back at haters’ wild theories about her relationship with Mark Estes!

Ever since the 37-year-old reality star debuted her romance with the 24-year-old TikTok star in February, she has gotten a ton of criticism about their age gap. However, Kristin refuses to let what the critics think bother her. At the same time, in true Cavallari fashion, she also has no qualms about firing back every now and then at some absurd remarks coming from social media users!

The Laguna Beach alum jumped on Instagram Stories on Thursday for a Q&A session with her followers. During it, she addressed all of the negative comments and theories the pair have received since going public with their relationship. When a fan asked how much Kristin is “paying” Mark to be with her, she joked:

“A lot”

Ha! However, it was not all jokes with the television personality! She got serious with fans and shared how she has managed to “deal with the hate” surrounding her relationship. Her answer? She reminds herself that “everyone’s opinion on it actually has nothing to do with me.” Kristin continued:

“It’s for PR! I’m paying him! He’s using me! He’s gonna leave you! Seeing everyone get so worked up makes me laugh”

It’s great that she keeps such a positive attitude despite the hate! Plus, things seem to be going well between them. So well, in fact, that they are already considering babies and marriage! They seem to be so head over heels for each other that they couldn’t care less about what haters have to say!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Mark Estes/Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]