King Charles & Camilla Sit On Thrones For The First Time -- LOOK!!

History has been made…

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her son and the first new monarch in over 70 years, King Charles III, has taken the throne for the very first time. The actual physical throne.

On Monday, Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, sat on thrones during a planned address to Parliament in London at Westminster Hall. During the important event, Charles met with over 900 members of Parliament, including members of the House of Lords and House of Commons, who offered their condolences after the Queen’s death.

The address to Parliament happens every time a reigning monarch passes away. Seeing as Elizabeth was on the throne for so many decades, this year marked the first time the public has been able to watch the ceremony take place via television. And in doing so, viewers got to see the King and Queen Consort take their thrones for the first time!

Ch-ch-check out the royal couple (below)!

Wow! A whole new era has officially begun.

During his speech, Prince William’s father thanked those in attendance for their well wishes and kind words about his late mother, sharing:

“I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late Sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all Princes living.’”

The new leader went on to acknowledge the “weight of history” he felt surrounding them during the meeting, reminding him of “the vital Parliamentary traditions to which Members of both Houses dedicate [themselves],” not unlike his mother’s own dedication to service. Discussing the tremendous achievements of the 96-year-old, he added:

“While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.”

Understanding the responsibility he now holds, Charles pledged to follow in the late Queen’s footsteps, concluding:

“She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

He has some massive shoes to fill, but at least he is committed to continuing to serve his nation in the way the Queen would have wanted.

This speech — and the couple’s first appearance on the throne — is one of many changes to come following Queen Elizabeth’s death. Most notably, several family members have been given new titles, including Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s kids. And who knows what else could change in the coming days with a king in charge?? The possibilities are endless…

For now, you can hear King Charles III’s speech in full (below).

