Khloé Kardashian Makes It Clear She's SINGLE After Being Seen At Same Party As Tristan Thompson!

Just because Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson both stepped out for Beyoncé‘s 41st birthday party this weekend, it does NOT mean they were there together!

And Khloé is using one of Queen Bey’s most famous lyrics to make that abundantly clear for any fans who may have questions!! So, the Revenge Body host and the NBA player both showed up to the iconic singer’s birthday bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night. It was a disco-themed affair, with all kinds of A-listers in attendance. The glitterati came together to celebrate Bey’s special day — and we wouldn’t have it any other way!

Fans on social media took immediate note of the invite list, though, because the 38-year-old reality TV star and her star-crossed baby daddy were both there. This isn’t the first time Tristan has been in the orbit of the KarJenner fam during a recent late-night outing, but considering it was Khloé herself this time, the stakes were definitely higher amid the birth of their second child!

The party’s 1970s theme brought out the best styles from the reality TV st6ar and the rest of the attendees! Paparazzi pics showed True Thompson‘s momma stepping out in a sparkling silver crop top with matching mini skirt and blonde, curly hair. It was giving serious disco nostalgia! She was even joined by big sis Kim Kardashian and family friend La La Anthony, too.

Rolling deep!!

Khloé captured the fun night out with a series of Instagram snaps published early Monday morning. In her caption, the Good American founder referenced the pop superstar on her birthday, and doubled the message to indicate her current relationship status:

“All the single ladies”

‘Nuff said! Just in case you were thinking Khlo-money might have reconciled with Tristan at the party or something, she’s making it clear that didn’t happen. We’re just curious whether the exes interacted once inside! AWKWARD AF!!! Ch-ch-check out Khloé’s pics alongside Kim and La La HERE.

In the comments section, Kim cracked that she was “still recovering” from the bash, adding a fire emoji. Does that mean the SKIMS mogul possibly got a hangover after?? That would really be something! Kim famously hardly drinks at all — but maybe she went wild for Bey’s bash?!

As for Tristan, he was snapped solo in paparazzi pics as he entered the bash. The hunky hooper rocked a bright yellow shirt unbuttoned low along with shiny black pants and a flashy diamond chain. Sleek retro sunglasses completed his ensemble. (You can see pap pics from the event HERE.)

Clearly it was a wild night out for everybody involved. And if you had any questions about Khloé’s (non) allegiance to her unfaithful man, she hopefully answered it with that super-clear IG caption. Single and ready to MINGLE!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

