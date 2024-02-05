Prince Harry Returning To UK After Charles' Cancer Diagnosis!

Just like with non-royal families, it seems this one diagnosis may change everything.

If you haven’t heard, the Palace announced Monday morning that during his recent hospital stay, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. The exact diagnosis, which form of cancer, these are all being kept quiet — which has immediately caused speculation this is, even among cancer diagnoses, quite serious.

Well, it’s serious enough that Prince Harry is headed back to the UK right away to see his father!

According to People‘s source, Charles informed both his sons privately, before the announcement. Obviously he and Prince William are in regular contact, but considering how estranged His Majesty and Harry have been, that seems like a big deal he’d reach out. Like we said, serious. Even more serious? Harry is expected to travel to England to be with Charles in the next few days. In fact, a source told Page Six he’s flying home MONDAY! He could even be there already! No word on whether Meghan Markle will be with him.

Charles also reportedly reached out privately to each of his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, before going public. All of this communicates to us the gravity of the situation.

The King is already seeking treatment. He returned from Sandringham to London on Monday morning to receive out-patient treatment from the hospital. Sources say there are not yet plans to appoint Counsellors of State to act on King Charles’ behalf. And he’s still apparently receiving red boxes and reviewing and signing documents. As for how long that will continue… We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything.

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]