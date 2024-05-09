Got A Tip?

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Goes Completely Nude For Last Month Of Pregnancy!

Jenna Dewan looks simply stunning as she prepares to give birth to baby number three!

On Instagram Wednesday, the 43-year-old dancer posted a breathtaking shot of her standing on top of a bed and looking out of the windows at the city skyline — and she’s baring it ALL!

Standing completely nude with her hands covering her chest for IG rules, she makes a gorgeous silhouette out of her baby bump. She captioned the pic:

“One more month

See for yourself (below):

Beautiful! You’d never know she was in the middle of a nasty legal battle!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

May 09, 2024 08:09am PDT

