Jenna Dewan Goes Completely Nude For Last Month Of Pregnancy!

Jenna Dewan looks simply stunning as she prepares to give birth to baby number three!

On Instagram Wednesday, the 43-year-old dancer posted a breathtaking shot of her standing on top of a bed and looking out of the windows at the city skyline — and she’s baring it ALL!

Standing completely nude with her hands covering her chest for IG rules, she makes a gorgeous silhouette out of her baby bump. She captioned the pic:

“One more month “

See for yourself (below):

Beautiful! You’d never know she was in the middle of a nasty legal battle!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

