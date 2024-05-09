Jenna Dewan Goes Completely Nude For Last Month Of Pregnancy!

Jenna Dewan looks simply stunning as she prepares to give birth to baby number three!
On Instagram Wednesday, the 43-year-old dancer posted a breathtaking shot of her standing on top of a bed and looking out of the windows at the city skyline — and she’s baring it ALL!
Standing completely nude with her hands covering her chest for IG rules, she makes a gorgeous silhouette out of her baby bump. She captioned the pic:
“One more month “
See for yourself (below):
Beautiful! You’d never know she was in the middle of a nasty legal battle!
Reactions, Perezcious readers?
May 09, 2024 08:09am PDT