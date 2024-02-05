King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

Oh, no. King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace released the devastating news on Monday — just over a week after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. It turns out that while the initial health scare was benign, the 75-year-old’s time in the hospital uncovered the more serious condition. A statement detailed:

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The Palace has not shared what stage or form of cancer was discovered.

Related: Princess Catherine Is Already ‘Back Working From Her Bed’

Queen Camilla‘s husband has already begun treatment and plans to continue upholding his duties as monarch throughout this medical emergency, though he will have to postpone public appearances for the time being. The statement explained:

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The release continued:

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Whoa. What a scary turn of events for the family. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Charles and all the royals right now!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]