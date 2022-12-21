Prince William's 'Conflict' With Prince Harry Is WORSE After Docuseries Exposed His 'Dirty Laundry'!

Uh oh! Prince William is even more upset with his brother Prince Harry now that Harry & Meghan is out!

While the heir to the throne may not have been watching his younger bro and sis-in-law Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries himself, he certainly heard all about what the couple chose to expose! Now, sources are opening up about his reaction to the six-part series — and, as to be expected, it’s not great!

Speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, an insider described the explosive show as a “thorn” in William’s side, adding:

“He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the [royal] family in a cynical light.”

According to the confidant, the Prince of Wales was actually hoping to put the feud aside soon — but those dreams were squashed when Harry continued to spill the royal tea on TV:

“William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

Oof. Such a bummer for the brothers! Though not very unexpected all things considered.

As we mentioned, William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton reportedly ordered their aides to watch the series for them, so they wouldn’t have to. The first three episodes were mostly focused on Harry and Meghan’s love story while the final three, which dropped last week, went after the royal institution.

Discussing his exit from the royal family, Harry claimed William had an outburst during their crisis meeting, saying at one point in the second half of the show:

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

For the Archwell founder, “the saddest part” of his departure “was this wedge created between [himself] and [his] brother,” which was cemented once he realized the 40-year-old was “on the institution’s side.” This was particularly hurtful since they’d reportedly made a promise to never pit their teams against each other, something King Charles III and Princess Diana‘s oldest supposedly went on to do.

One example of William going after Harry and Meghan (albeit somewhat sneakily) reportedly occurred during the Suits alum’s battle against the Daily Mail. Her lawyer, Jenny Afia, opened up about the outlet’s appeal of Meghan’s lawsuit regarding the publishing of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2019, saying:

“When we were just about to go the court of appeal, a senior member of [William’s] team [Jason Knauf] came forward to give his witness statement, which wasn’t required, and sadly there’s just no way he could have done that without the authority of his bosses.”

Speaking to her hubby about the issue, Meg dished:

“I’m not gonna say anything about your brother, but it’s so obvious.”

Before the credits rolled on the series, a statement clapped back at the allegations, saying:

“​​Mr. Knauf was asked to provide evidence by both the Duchess of Sussex and Associate Newspapers. He was advised by counsel that evidence in his possession could be relevant and he then provided this directly to the court, staying neutral in the process.”

Meghan ultimately won the case, but not without lots of frustration. At this time, the Duke of Cambridge (and other family members) have not officially responded to the docuseries. We bet they’re waiting to see what else Harry spills in his upcoming memoir, Spare, early next month! Thoughts? Do you think William was really going to start making amends with Harry before this?? Sound OFF (below)!

