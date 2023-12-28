The Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson Back Into Royal Fold Years After Being Banned By Prince Philip!

After years of being ostracized by the royal family, Sarah Ferguson appears to be back in the fold once again!

For years after breaking up with disgraced Prince Andrew in 1992, the 64-year-old has been left out of major royal family events, including the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine in 2011 and King Charles‘ coronation in 2023! She basically was banned from stepping out with the royals publicly, despite still having a close relationship with some of the family members! Why? Her banishment had everything to do with her feud with her father-in-law, Prince Philip.

According to Page Six, the late royal first became upset with Sarah after she was caught attempting to sell a journalist access to Andrew. What made matters worse? Amid the former couple’s separation, she was photographed getting her toes sucked by another man. That apparently had been the final straw for Philip. He never forgave her for these incidents and refused to be associated with Fergie. Oof.

So for the longest time, she wasn’t allowed to join the royals at public events! However, things seem to be looking up for Sarah now! She made a surprise return to the royal fold during the holidays!

For the first time in over three decades, Sarah joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Andrew, and the royal family on their annual walk to St. Mary Magdalene’s church on the Sandringham estate. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Sarah’s back and better than ever! And it turns out everyone can thank King Charles for her appearance with the royals again! Page Six reported that the seeds of her comeback were planted when the 75-year-old monarch quietly invited Sarah to lunch at the Norfolk estate during Christmas 2022 — months after he took the throne due to Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Over the past year, she grew closer to Queen Camilla.

Not only that, the king recognized how loyal Sarah had been to The Firm while being on the outs. So Charles decided to welcome her back to the family with open arms. A palace insider explained:

“Sarah has always been close to the king [Charles] and is fond of him, and she has increasingly grown closer to the queen [Camilla]. She’s always been loyal to the family and has really not put a foot wrong in recent years. She’s never said a critical word and is always extremely loyal to the institution.”

One way she’s been very loyal to the royals, unfortunately? She stood by Prince Andrew’s side amid his sexual assault scandal. Perezcious readers will recall that the 63-year-old Duke of York lost his titles and privileges after paying a massive settlement to one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to sleep with him when she was 17 years old. Throughout the legal matter, Sarah has stuck by him — something the royals “appreciated.” Another source said:

“Fergie is really the glue that holds the Yorks together. She’s devoted to her girls and grandchildren and lives with the duke day to day and has seen him through this difficult period, which has been appreciated by the wider family.”

Due to her loyalty, Charles appears to have rewarded her. And now she plans to do some good with her new elevated platform. One source close to Sarah shared that she’s dedicated to making sure women don’t miss their mammograms after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently a patron of the UK Teenage Cancer Trust and runs her own charity, Sarah’s Trust. The insider added:

“She has come to an acceptance that 50% of people in a room might like her and 50% might not, but that won’t stop her from putting her head above the parapet. Some people can shut the world out after [a cancer] diagnosis, but Sarah wanted to get something positive to come from it and she wants to show the importance of women being screened.”

On top of her charity work, Sarah appears to have some big plans in the works! Page Six reported she is in “advanced talks” to turn her novel Her Heart for a Compass into a television show AND is in the process of writing her third book for Harper Collins publishers. Whoa! As the insider pointed out:

“Sarah’s in a great place now.”

We guess everyone should expect to see Sarah with the royals more often moving forward! Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments below!

