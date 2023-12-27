Princess Catherine Has 'Moved On' From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Feud -- And So Has Prince William?!

Princess Catherine is over wasting her energy on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

According to her pal who spoke with People on Wednesday, Kate Middleton and (shockingly) her hubby Prince William are moving on from the drama surrounding the family! Seriously?! The friend revealed:

“She’s moved on and William has too. She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”

Ah, yes. This is an important AF distinction. Moving on doesn’t mean forgiving! Sounds like Kate and William are just done trying to make things right with the ex-royals… but they haven’t necessarily buried the hatchet.

Instead, the mother of three is more focused on her career. After coming to the end of her first full calendar year as Princess of Wales, a source close to the royal household told the outlet she’s pouring all her attention into work:

“She takes things seriously — and thank goodness for that.”

Oof. That sounds like a dig at someone. Meanwhile, Simon Lewis, former Buckingham Palace communications chief and co-host of the BBC podcast When It Hits the Fan, added:

“She’s very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor.”

This was put on full display this holiday season as the 41-year-old hosted her third annual Christmas carol concert, which was attended by many family members — but NOT King Charles III and Queen Camilla. While a snub like this would usually be a bad thing, insiders believe their absence actually proved the show was Kate’s crowning moment. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith dished:

“She is carving out a special place for herself, which is celebratory.”

The holiday concert might have been festive, but it comes amid a s**t ton of controversy. As we all know, Kate was one of the people called out for allegedly making racist comments about Prince Archie‘s skin tone before his birth, as was revealed in the erroneous Dutch translation of Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame. The same book also called her “cold” and claimed she was unwelcoming to the Suits alum when she joined the family. So, not great.

But royal expert Valentine Low thinks there’s truth to both narratives about the Duchess of Cambridge, explaining that she’s developed a toughness behind the scenes as she supports the future king, saying:

“She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous. But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”

If all this is true and yet she’s walking away from her feud with Meghan and Harry, well, then she must not think they’re worth going up against anymore! Tough timing for them. So much for their year of redemption and reconciliation! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

