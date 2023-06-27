Sarah Ferguson Says She 'Didn't Feel Like Going' To Doctor Visit That Led To Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

So glad they caught this when they did!

Over the weekend Sarah Ferguson revealed she’s battling breast cancer and has undergone surgery for it. A rep for the Duchess of York confirmed the news in a statement:

“Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully. The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

And now, we’re hearing from Fergie herself! In a new episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, the red head revealed she almost bailed on the appointment that ultimately led to her diagnosis:

“It was after a bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day, and I didn’t feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — ‘I’ll do it next week.’ My sister, who’s wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, ‘No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go.”

Wow, thank goodness for her sister!

While speaking to her listeners, she also shared that it was during a routine mammogram when a shadow was discovered, and immediate action needed to be taken:

“Had it not been for that extraordinary — they put an injection in you, contrast and it shows the contrast, and it shows them where to go. And if I hadn’t had done that — it was only a shadow. They wouldn’t have found out that it needs to be immediately sorted. I’m taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself. To stop trying to fix everyone else. For this one, it feels now as though it’s allowing me to really, truly go into what I’ve always wanted, which is to be super fit, mind, body soul.”

Sarah took some time in the pod to also discuss her father, who died of prostate cancer, and stress the importance of making screenings a priority. She shared:

“My father died of prostate cancer, and it was very interesting because he went on the radio and he said on the radio, ‘Please, please, please go and get checked.’ It doesn’t matter. Go and get checked. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. Don’t say it’s not going to happen to you. Doesn’t matter if you feel fine. Cancer can be so silent. Such a silent little hiding thing which hides in the cells. Go get screened. Go get checked.”

Such an important message! Share your well wishes in the comments (below)!

