King Charles Sent Princess Lilibet A Gift For Third Birthday -- But There's A Big Catch Amid Family Feud!

Princess Lilibet is 3!

Tuesday marks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter’s third birthday, but they spent this past weekend celebrating in advance. Per People, the parents threw the little girl an early birthday party over the weekend at their Montecito home. Guests included close friends and family as well as some of Lili’s pals. Fun! And yet all that said, this birthday again marks a clear divide in the royal family!

According to royal expert Tom Quinn who spoke to The Mirror, King Charles III was not invited to the party (though we highly doubt he would’ve come even if he was). That said, he did reportedly extend an olive branch to the family, the expert noted:

“King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet’s birthday so he has sent a gift along with a message.”

But there’s a catch! Apparently, His Majesty had a more personal and much grander gift in mind, too — but he’s saving it until AFTER the family feud is over! Uhhh, let’s be honest, Lili could be a fully grown adult before that happens. LOLz! The author dished:

“He gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made wooden swing with George’s name carved on it and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down.”

Lili’s never seeing that present… Oof!

Maybe he’s holding off on the heartfelt gift ’cause he’s worried it won’t make it to his grandchild? Last month, the outlet’s sources claimed the 75-year-old was “worried” his gifts wouldn’t make it to Prince Archie — especially after Harry dissed his swing idea! An insider shared:

“But King Charles and his team are desperately worried that whatever the king sends to his grandson may be misinterpreted by Harry and Meghan. Charles famously gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made swing engraved on the seat with George’s name, but Harry has told him repeatedly that this sort of present is too grand for Archie.”

Welp, seems like the controversy over that present hasn’t changed! As for the party, it sounds like Queen Elizabeth II‘s namesake was celebrated by many other famous folks, including neighbors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are believed to have attended! Quinn shared:

“Rather than go for a low-key celebration Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lillibet’s third birthday — hugely expensive presents have been ruled out but the couple’s mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy who is just a few months older than Lilibet.”

And, yeah, their royal relatives weren’t on the guest list:

“Shockingly no invitations to Lilibet’s party were issued to members of the Royal Family.”

At this point, that’s not shocking at all! The distance is a factor, but it’s obviously even more than that! Quinn elaborated:

“One of Harry’s old army friends said: ‘Harry knew they wouldn’t come anyway and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there. But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues.'”

It’s a bummer! But we hope the little girl still had a lovely birthday! Already 3 years old?! She’s growing up so fast!

