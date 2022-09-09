Charles Pointedly Sends ‘Love’ To Meghan & Harry In First Televised Address As King

King Charles III made his first speech to the nation since taking over as monarch following the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



As you’ve likely heard by now, Buckingham Palace revealed on Thursday that the 96-year-old queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland hours after she was placed under medical supervision. It has undoubtedly been a hard week for the royal family. But Charles is showing that stiff upper lip the British are famous for in order to give his first televised address as king. And he’s using the much-watched telecast to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

The 73-year-old began by opening up about his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of his late mother. He went on to reflect on Elizabeth’s “love, affection, guidance, understanding and example” during her 70-year reign, saying:

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother. Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

He continued:

“In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples. That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.”

Charles then noted how Elizabeth’s “affection, admiration and respect” had “became the hallmark of her reign,” adding:

“In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Charles confirmed Prince William and Kate Middleton would receive the title of Prince and Princess of Wales, sharing:

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

Wow! That was not an automatic title — so this was an important declaration.

His Majesty also took a moment to even extend “love” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pointedly stating:

“I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

We’re glad to see him extending this olive branch. It’s especially notable there are no strings attached here — he’s showing them respect on their terms, for “their lives overseas.”

Charles then concluded his speech, directly expressing about his late mother:

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.’”

Such a touching tribute he gave to Elizabeth. And that note mentioning Meghan and Harry! All love in the first address.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

