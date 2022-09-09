Kylie Jenner STILL Isn't Ready To Reveal Son's Name... But Here's A Small Hint!

Kylie Jenner is taking her sweet time trying to figure out what her son’s name should really be!

The 25-year-old reality TV star and makeup mogul appeared on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show on Thursday alongside her momager, Kris Jenner. We’ve already covered Kris’ polygraphical activities on the show, of course. But Kylie’s turn to talk with Corden was no less entertaining!

The Kylie Cosmetics exec chatted with James about the goings-on in her life, and the most notable topic of conversation that came up centered on her 7-month-old son Wolf Webster er, uhhh, what’s-his-name!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Kylie gave birth to her second baby way back in February. Initially, she and partner Travis Scott revealed the boy’s name to be Wolf as they celebrated adding to their family and giving a little bro to Stormi Webster.

But then there was a snag!! In the weeks after the boy’s birth, Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to explain to fans that she “didn’t feel like” the name Wolf quite fit the infant:

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE. WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

And from that post in March to today… nothing has changed?!

The Life of Kylie alum explained to Corden on Thursday’s ep that she still has not taken the steps to actually change the child’s name. The state of California apparently has no paperwork on file for one since Kylie revealed to Corden she and her rapper beau have not “officially, legally changed the name.” She said:

“His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that isn’t going to be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering. We don’t call him Wolf.”

Waiting and, uh, simmering…? Like they’re prepping the kid to serve with a side salad?? LOLz!

Regardless, it sounds like things haven’t moved forward very much from their abrupt switch-up back in March. The 44-year-old late-night host picked up on that, and counseled Kylie that it was probably time to “zone in on” a name once and for all. She smiled and quickly replied:

“We have.”

Oh!!

Any hints then, Kylie?! Perhaps a little clue?? Or do you just save that for special fans?!

To Corden’s credit, he pried further as we would have, asking whether the child’s name was still animal-themed. Sadly, that would seem not to be the case, though!

Kylie came back with a one-word answer:

“No.”

Huh. So that’s kind of a hint. Maybe?

Guess we’ll just sit over here alone, waiting and simmering until we finally hear it! One day, perhaps. We hope!!

You can watch the full clip (below):

So that’s that then. We’ll keep waiting!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Got any guesses as to what the name could be?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon/The Late Late Show/YouTube]