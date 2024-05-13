King Charles Suffering From THIS Challenging Side Effect Of Cancer Treatment

King Charles III just opened up about his cancer treatment.

His Majesty and all the royals have been super tight-lipped about the 75-year-old’s cancer treatment ever since announcing he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of the disease back in February. But during an event at the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire on Monday — where he formally named Prince William as the new Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps — Charles finally shared some details about his cancer journey.

Related: Charles Reportedly Had ‘Meeting’ With David Beckham After Avoiding Harry

According to DailyMail.com, Queen Camilla‘s husband was overheard chatting with a British Army veteran named Aaron Mapplebeck at the event. Aaron revealed he underwent chemotherapy last year in a fight against testicular cancer, and noted that he lost his sense of taste during the treatment. Charles confirmed this had happened to him as well — although it’s unclear if he’s still facing this side effect since he didn’t elaborate. Wow! That’s awful.

Despite dealing with some unfortunate difficulties amid his health battle, the monarch seemed to be in good spirits during the royal visit. Take a look:

King Charles gives personal insight into his cancer battle: Monarch reveals he lost his 'sense of taste' during emotional chat with veteran who underwent chemotherapy for testicular cancer https://t.co/Q1PFOWTxgs pic.twitter.com/lUWGuzKFN0 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 13, 2024

King Charles and Prince William's laughing and smiling at rare joint engagement showed pair's 'sheer joy in each other's company' that lacked the formality of a King and his heir, claims body language expert https://t.co/kTYDXDDuja pic.twitter.com/YNKS4ODQih — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 13, 2024

It’s no fun dealing with the side effects of this intense treatment plan, but hopefully that means the medicine is doing its job! The fact that he’s carrying on with public duties again certainly suggests so. At this point, we’re definitely hopeful! Still, it sucks not to have your sense of taste. Ugh!! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]