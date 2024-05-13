Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Posts Fully Nude Pic Of Her For Mother’s Day!

Halle Berry celebrated Mother’s Day in style! Stripped-down style, that is!

In honor of the special day on Sunday, the Die Another Day star’s boyfriend Van Hunt took to Instagram to show off just what a lucky man he is… with a nude pic of Halle!! That’s right! He shared a snap of the 57-year-old standing in her birthday suit on a balcony with her rear allllll pressed up against the iron railing. In the sultry snap, Halle is looking back over her shoulder at the camera as her hair blows in the wind and she holds onto the railing. Van captioned the post:

“happy Mother’s day from the bottom… of my heart. …oh s**t, i wasn’t s’posed to post that! butt…u hav to admit thassa badass… mutha right there!”

No denying that!! See the photo for yourself (below):

Hawt!

Last year, Halle posted another nude pic from the same balcony. Maybe this was another shot from the same photoshoot?? Hey, no complaints here. If you’ve got it, flaunt it, right? And she’s GOT IT!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

