Viral MFer 'Not Real' Woman Complains About Airplane Incident Fallout... From Million Dollar Mansion...

The woman who went viral for her “freakout” on a plane at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport is breaking her silence.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, an extremely frightened woman warned passengers they would die if they stayed on the plane. She kept pointing to an unknown person in the back of the plane and insisting “that motherf**ker is not real” and that the plane wasn’t safe and would never land in Miami:

“There’s a reason I’m getting the f**k off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it. I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now, that motherf**ker back there is not real. And you can sit on this plane and you can f**king die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

Scary… see the video (below):

The clip went viral all over social media and had many people questioning what exactly happened. Who was she pointing at? Was she having a mental health crisis? Was the plane doomed, and she was having a Final Destination moment?

Thankfully it wasn’t the last one, as it took off and landed just fine. Carrot Top was even on the flight at the time and suggested she may have been doing this as a “stunt” — but ever since the video came out we’ve only been left with more questions and very, very few answers.

Now, though, the woman herself is finally ready to share more info…

Who is she?? Her name is Tiffany Gomas, and she’s a marketing executive. While speaking with DailyMail.com on Thursday, she stepped out of her $1.6 million mansion (!!!) to respond to the situation for the first time. The 36-year-old told the outlet:

“It’s frightening. Things go viral and everything changes. No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it’s like.”

Hmm… It’s true we don’t know her story. But it would help if she told us her story, right?

She then went on to claim she and her neighbors are being watched:

“They’re staking out my house. They’re staking out my neighbors. They’re going through my mail. So much of what’s out there is inaccurate.”

What is she talking about? Who does she think is going through her mail?

After saying this, Tiffany declined to comment any further on the situation and just left it at that. So we still don’t really know what was happening on that American Airlines flight that scared her so bad last month. But it sounds like she’s still scared. Pretty upsetting stuff…

