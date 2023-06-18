Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian's Exciting Pregnancy News!

Kourtney Kardashian is officially pregnant — and we couldn’t be happier! But what about Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler?!

If you missed the good news, during Blink-182’s concert on Friday night, the reality star showed up with a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant,” a cute throwback to the band’s music video for their song All The Small Things, which features a similar sign. In viral videos of the AH-mazing announcement, Kourt can be seen standing in the crowd with the sign as Travis’ bandmates congratulate him. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Don’t mind us, just shedding happy tears over here!

Related: Al Pacino’s MUCH Younger Baby Momma Has Given Birth!

Knowing all the struggles the couple went through amid their IVF journey, which was captured for The Kardashians, this kinda news is SO great!

But is everyone thrilled?

We all know Travis’ ex-wife and other baby momma Shanna has never been the biggest fan of the model. So how does she feel about Kourt welcoming a step-sibling for her own kids, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom she shares with the drummer? Thankfully, she’s already filling us in!

After the pregnancy reveal, a fan asked Shanna what her “thoughts” were on the “new baby” in a comment under her latest Instagram post. She replied kindly:

“Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

Perhaps with a hint of shade, she added:

“I’ve known for weeks. This is not new news to me.”

It’s nice she was filled in before the rest of the world! Though it makes sense! We bet Travis was eager to tell his kids, so naturally, the former pageant queen, who was married to the rock star from 2004 to 2008, was gonna find out eventually!

Related: Rumer Willis Broke Her OWN Water After She Went Into Labor!

Shanna wasn’t the only one showing them love! Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were also quick to celebrate for the happy couple! On Saturday, they reshared the Poosh founder’s IG post about the bun in the oven, with Kim writing:

“Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!”

Koko added:

“congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!! I love you and baby sooooo much.”

Kris Jenner also posted the video alongside several heart emojis. Aw!

The new little one will join Kourt’s kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, plus the musician’s aforementioned teenagers. And they’ll have a ton of cousins to grow up alongside, too!

After getting married at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May 2022 (before their Italy ceremony), the couple has been open about trying to have a child of their own, but it’s been a bumpy road. Last September, the 44-year-old even announced she was taking a break from IVF after the process wasn’t turning up positive results. We’re so glad everything worked out in the end and are wishing them a happy and healthy pregnancy! Thoughts on Shanna’s reaction? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Shanna Moakler/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]