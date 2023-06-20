Scott Disick Reached Out To Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker After Pregnancy Reveal, And...

Scott Disick has been working through his ex’s surprising pregnancy reveal for a few days now.

Of course, the Talentless founder’s reaction has been one of the juiciest storylines surrounding Kourtney Kardashian‘s pregnancy announcement. As Perezcious readers will recall, back on Friday night, the Poosh founder announced to the world that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby. And since then, the insider info has been flowing quickly!

In Scott’s case, we previously reported that this new pregnancy news “stings” for the 40-year-old dad. Obviously, he has a long romantic history with Kourtney. And since the duo share three kids of their own — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — they are and forever will be closely connected, even though they haven’t been a romantic item for a long time.

And now, we’ve got brand-new info about how the Flip It Like Disick alum reacted to the reveal. Apparently, Scott has already reached out to the 44-year-old mom-to-be and her 47-year-old pro drummer husband about the conception.

Late Monday night, an insider told Us Weekly Scott “reached out to congratulate” the Lemme founder and the Blink-182 drummer after first learning that they are expecting — even though the situation was “bittersweet” for him:

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis.”

Like we said, Scott and Kourtney have a long and checkered history. This insider referenced that in Monday’s comments, too. For a long time, Disick struggled with seeing the interior design aficionado move on with the rockstar:

“Scott has come a long way from where he was when Kourtney and Travis first started dating. Most people know it was a tough realization for him to accept and it took quite a while to get there.”

But Scott is “there” now, it would seem. Hey, he better be! After all, Kourt got hitched to Travis last May, so she has long since moved on. He needs to, too.

Still, there’s some regret. Per Monday’s source, a “part of” Scott is still trying to “hold out” for reconciliation, even in light of this news. Wow.

But he’s resigned himself for now to being happy for the KUWTK alum as she expands her family with Travis:

“Although he knows it’s not realistic, a part of him will always hold out for him and Kourtney to get back together. As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.”

Scott, man, you have to let it go. Like, let it all the way go. It’s been time. Seriously!! The congratulatory message to Kravis was a good start, at least. Let’s just hope he keeps moving forward from here, tho.

