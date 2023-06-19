Here's How Scott Disick Celebrated Father's Day After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Revealed Her Pregnancy...

Scott Disick raced his way through a memorable Father’s Day with his children by his side!

Of course, we tend to check in on the Talentless founder on pretty much every Father’s Day ever since he first rose to fame way back in the day on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. So why would this year be any different?!

Well… Even though he and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian haven’t been romantically involved for a long time now, they still co-parent their three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — in the public eye. And Scott does still have a role on the fam’s Hulu show, The Kardashians. Oh, and there’s that thing about the Poosh founder publicly revealing her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker back on Friday! Yeah, THAT!

Related: Shanna Moakler Has THOUGHTS After Fan Suggests She Should Date Scott For Revenge!

So, with Kourt’s baby bump in mind, we ask the annual question with a bit more urgency the time around: what did The Lord do for Father’s Day this year??

The answer: motocross racing with Penelope and Reign! The 40-year-old dad of three opted to do take part in some daredevil activities for his big celebration on Sunday.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, he published a snap of P zooming along on a trailhead on a high-speed bike! Then, to cap the adrenaline-filled event, he showed off some Father’s Day balloons — a KarJenner fam holiday design favorite — and went on to toss in a sweet snap of his 8-year-old son getting ready to dine on sushi on Sunday night, as well!

Ch-ch-check out those highlights (below):

Love it!

And to cap it all off, he published a regular post on his IG feed on Sunday evening, as well. In it, he showed an open dirt road with the fam’s trio of bikes prepping to zoom off into the (literal) sunset.

His very appropriate caption read:

“Very greatfull [sic] day”

You can see that post for yourself HERE.

FYI, Mason didn’t pop up in Scott’s Sunday snaps. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t around, though! He appears to be a bit more inclined to lay low from posting stuff on social media lately. (Come to think of it, maybe we should know why! Ha!)

Regardless, the motocross outing was eye-catching. We know Scott loves all kinds of vehicles — boats, cars, you name it — so adding bikes to the list shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. But to see him getting his brood in on the sport?! He’s sure starting them young, that’s for sure! But then again, Penelope in particular seems to have the makings of a tough girl. Just always wear helmets and be careful, y’all!

Related: Did Scott Just Reveal The Identity Of Kim Kardashian’s New Mystery Man??

Of course, the big news here is the fact that Scott’s dirt road dalliance came just 48 hours after the Lemme founder first revealed her pregnancy to the world.

As Perezcious readers may recall, over the weekend, we reported on what insiders are saying about Scott’s reaction to the coming Kravis baby. An insider told ET how the pregnancy “stings a little” for Scott:

“Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself. It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.”

So, perhaps he’s just trying to blow off some steam on the bikes. TBH, we get it.

But we’ll say it one more time for the people in the back: always wear helmets and be safe out there, y’all!!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]