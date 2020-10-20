Scott Disick Hilariously Pokes Fun At Kourtney Kardashian’s Use Of WAP Lyrics On Instagram!

Flirty exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are back at it again with some very cheeky activity on Instagram!

The pair has been known to keep fans on their toes every so often by exchanging cute public pleasantries on each other’s social media accounts, with the Talentless creator keeping that trend going on Monday night.

Kourt, who is clearly a fan of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s smash hit, WAP, used one the song’s many racy lyrics to caption a photo of herself in a stylish, orange two-piece suit. She wrote:

“I don’t cook, I don’t clean”

Lord Disick quickly hopped in the comments section and replied, “but let me tell you how she got this ring!” Just kidding, we all know those two famously never got married despite welcoming three kids together! Instead, he actually quipped:

“That’s for sure”

Oooh! Sick burn, dude! See it (below):

LOLz!

We can’t even front, that was pretty funny! The Poosh creator didn’t bother responding to the funny jab, but she let followers know that she actually does know her way around the kitchen after her pal Simon Huck chimed in to say:

“Besides quesadillas, this is correct”

Kourtney wrote back:

“@simonhuck true life, BEST ones you’ve ever had.”

Well, there you have it! Scott must’ve skipped Mexican night when they were together — his loss!

[Image via DJDM/Nicky Nelson/WENN]