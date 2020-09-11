Here’s Why Caitlyn Jenner Is Totally Rooting For Kourtney & Scott To Get Back Together!

Caitlyn Jenner knows an OTP when she sees one!

With all this talk about what’s next for her famous fam following the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians next year, Caitlyn recently opened up about her hopes for stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the father of her three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

We guess she noticed all of their flirty social media activity within the last few months, too, huh?

The 70-year-old reality TV star caught up with Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima and expressed support for the former couple to give things a shot again — and placed an emphasis on newly single Scott’s role in making that happen:

“I would hope he can kinda get his act together. They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.”

Jenner believes their reconciliation would be the best thing for their family, though she’ll support their decision either way:

“So many of [my kids] had never gotten married, but had families and all the kids seem to be doing great. They’re just great kids. Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.”

Indeed, that is a question only those two can answer!

But the last we heard, the pair had been spending so much time together amid Lord Disick’s substance abuse struggles and rehab stint that it drove a permanent wedge between him and now ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. We’ve seen the 41-year-old and her man go back and forth so many times… but could they actually be on the verge of the reunion of all time?! It sure feels like it.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cait shared more of her thoughts about the end of KUWTK, commenting specifically on how the momma of three has been handling it:

“Kourtney’s felt like she wanted to move on for much longer. She was probably the first one to say, ‘OK, I’ve done this. I’ve got my other things going on.’… Kourtney’s got her own thing. She’s got all the kids. She’s got her own business, Poosh.”

The Olympic legend continued:

“They have done such a magnificent job in taking that show and building their own careers outside of the show. Kim [Kardashian West]… Khloé [Kardashian], Kourtney, Kendall [Jenner], and Kylie [Jenner], they have their own careers right now. I think in some ways they might be a little bit relieved that it’s over with, but on the other hand, it was such a great format for the entire family and we’ll always miss that.”

It remains to be seen whether the KarJenner crew will ever return to TV someday, but in the meantime Cait plans to have them featured on her new YouTube channel to keep fans satisfied and “keep the kids involved.” Inneresting!

She went on to say that Kris Jenner motivated her to get on the platform and she used Kylie’s connections there to get things started and it’s been “a lot of fun.” Good for her! Think Khloé or Kendall might give it a try like their sisters have? It could be an interesting post-show outlet for them.

Thoughts on the growing Kourtney-Scott fandom, Perezcious readers? Are U still rooting for them to make it work and bring their family back together for good, or should the past stay in the past? Sound off with your take (below) in the comments!

