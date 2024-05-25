North West Gets Standing Ovation For Her Performance In The Lion King Concert At Hollywood Bowl! 

North West stole the show at the Hollywood Bowl!



On Friday, the 10-year-old took to the stage at the Los Angeles venue to portray young Simba during a live production of The Lion King. She sang the iconic track, I Just Can’t Wait to Be King. Watch a clip of her performance (below):

North West performs "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last night ???? Other perspective: pic.twitter.com/XxMsLnrIif — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) May 25, 2024

Wow! An eyewitness told Us Weekly that North “never forgot the words” and “danced all around the stage,” adding:

“She smiled and seemed nervous yet confident. She definitely seemed to be having fun and trying her best. [She] looked really happy [and was] always smiling.”

It sounds like audience members thought she killed her performance! According to TMZ, she received a standing ovation. Several of her family members cheered her on in the audience, including mom Kim Kardashian, dad Kanye West, grandmother Kris Jenner, aunt Kourtney Kardashian, uncle Travis Barker, and her younger siblings! And they obviously were so proud of Miss Westie! The Us Weekly source said the rapper filmed the entire performance:

“Kanye whipped out his phone to film as soon as she began. Kanye filmed the whole time and gave North a standing ovation. She was absolutely adorable and you can tell she will be a good singer. She has a good voice. She danced and moved across the stage and had good rhythm.”

North West performed as a special guest tonight at Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary: A Live-to-Film Concert Event heres her singing "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at The Hollywood Bowl in LA pic.twitter.com/TP30tXlLO3 — The Truth. (@TopbreeshTV) May 25, 2024

Once the show was over, North joined the rest of the cast — including Jennifer Hudson and Billy Eichner — on stage for the curtain call. The source said:

“North waved and clapped along with the others. She was so cute, waving and smiling to those in the crowd as she exited the stage. She looked like she didn’t want the night to end!”

Aww! It sounds like North had so much fun! What are your thoughts on her performance? Let us know in the comments below!

