Kourtney Kardashian Fans Vent Concern As Details Of Travis Barker’s WILD ‘Orgy’ From First Bachelor Party Resurface!

Does Kourtney Kardashian have to be concerned about Travis Barker’s former party-boy ways? Some fans certainly seem to think so!

Kravis is currently in wedding planning mode, and people have become very worried about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum possibly pulling the plug on the ceremony — depending on whether or not something goes down at her beau’s bachelor party, that is.

Why the concern from fans all of a sudden?

Well, the Blink-182 drummer shared WILD details about his first bachelor party in his autobiography, Can I Say. This was right before his wedding to Melissa Kennedy in 2001, and let’s just say the resurfaced deets do NOT paint Travis in the best of light. The early ’00s Travis, at least…

One person shared a portion of the book to Reddit, in which he wrote:

“Melissa and I got married that fall, at the Mission Inn in Riverside. It’s a dope spot, a historic building with crazy architecture. Before Melissa and I got married, I was constantly looking for other girls, picking them up at strip clubs and wherever else I could find them. Even on the night of my bachelor party: I wasn’t married yet. Once we were husband and wife, I resolved to be good, and I stuck to that. But even walking down the aisle, it felt like I was making a mistake.”

Then, his friend Brent Vann went into detail (like a lot of detail) about all of the crazy things that happened that night! He shared there had been a ton of women, who he described as “scandalous” to the point they left their boyfriends outside in order to go party. Vann recalled:

“It didn’t take a lot to get Travis drunk: three or four Coronas. Next thing you know, this girl started sucking his d**k on the dance floor. So they brought him onstage and said, ‘Okay let the strippers begin’ and s**t started getting crazy. There were 20 strippers on stage doing their thing, and Travis was just sitting there, smiling.”

According to Vann, the night only became more intense from there as “every woman” in the joint wanted to “suck Travis’s d**k.” He said Travis later had “the lips of at least thirty to forty women on his d**k two days before his wedding.” Their party eventually ended with an “orgy,” in which the ladies getting “eaten out” on countertops:

“It was one of the dirtiest, nastiest, most f**king awesome experiences I have ever been a part of.”

Well okay then!

FYI, Travis and Melissa divorced less than a year after tying the knot. Fans immediately took to the comments section to voice their opinions about the rocker’s past behavior, saying:

“This entire excerpt just smells of std.” “Exactly it makes no sense and it’s a HUGE red flag. Just don’t get married then if you see it as ‘losing your freedom.’” “Chile he participated in an orgy a day before his wedding…” “These people seem to not worry about STDs at all.” “Literally sickening for his fiancée… then women will react to this with devastation and the men will shrug it off.” “I could never marry a guy who did this at his Bachelor party. What a pig.”

Some were even worried that Travis may cheat on Kourtney since he had no troubles doing so at his first bachelor party, butttttttt but but but… While we understand the concern here, something tells us that Kourt has nothing to fear and doesn’t care about something that happened 21 years ago. A lot has changed since then — such as Travis becoming a dad to two kids and getting sober during that time. Not to mention a life-changing plane crash! So he most likely has learned the error of his ways by now! C’mon, people. We can’t keep living in the past like this!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Should Kourtney be concerned, or is everyone overreacting? Let us know what U think!

