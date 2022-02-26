Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Blasts Mom Shanna Moakler’s Ex After Domestic Violence Arrest

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter Alabama Barker has something to say about her momma’s ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau following his profanity-riddled tirade on Instagram and subsequent domestic violence arrest!

After the disturbing incident on Thursday, the 16-year-old took to Instagram Stories to reassure fans that Moakler was alright. Alabama also said of Rondeau’s allegations and vicious rant:

“Just texted my mom! I’m not sure what happened on her live. I’m in contact with her & she is okay. That man needs serious help!”

Related: Hayden Panettiere Assures Fans Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Is ‘Safe’ Amid Deadly Ukraine Invasion

Per reports, the drama all started when the former couple fought over accusations that she cheated while celebrating her homecoming from her latest television gig on Wednesday night. After Moakler returned from sleeping at a neighbor’s home, they continued the fight, and things allegedly became physical. When police arrived at the scene, they say the 46-year-old reality star had visible marks on her body, and promptly arrested Rondeau for felony domestic violence. A source told Us Weekly that this wasn’t the first time the pair had fought but that was the first things had escalated:

“They’ve gotten into fights before in the past. This one just got out of control. They definitely have a toxic relationship and go through this toxic cycle of breaking up and getting back together. Friends think she deserves better.”

Thankfully, a rep for Shanna later confirmed that she was “okay” and with family members following the altercation. Phew! However, Rondeau has since popped on IG Stories to deny ever hurting the momma, writing:

“You know I’d never lay a hand on another Woman. My Mother is my Angel and my Best Friend. She raised me right. I’m so disappointed and sad to how this Industry spins and flips the truth. I’m safe and I’m moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and In complete disbelief… the love of my life has made me out to be the villain.”

Before the arrest, Rondeau actually took over the former pageant queen’s Instagram account and went live with her followers to drop a ton of F-bombs and some cheating allegations, all while professing that it was “over” between him and Moakler. He said at the time:

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f**king right, so record me now because it is done. I am never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again. The truth is, is that I found out that she was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in our relationship. That’s the truth. That’s the whole f**king truth. And I didn’t say a goddamn f**king thing.”

It certainly has been a crazy time for Shanna, so hopefully she is taking some time to process what went down with Matthew.

[Image via Alabama Barker/Instagram, Shanna Moakler/Instagram, Matthew Rondeau/Instagram]