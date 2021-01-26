Travis Barker Once Revealed He Had A Crush On Kim Kardashian, Not Kourtney -- AWKWARD!

To be fair to Travis Barker, hasn’t pretty much every red-blooded American male had some kind of small crush on Kim Kardashian West at one point or another?!

Just saying… she’s HOT!

As you know well by now, the Blink-182 drummer is dating the Poosh founder, and has been “for about a month or two,” according to insider info. And while this coupling is a long time in coming — Travis and Kourt have been friends for years — it turns out the tattooed rock star actually had his sights set on Kim first!!!

Back in 2015, Barker admitted in an interview with Us Weekly that he once “had a crush” on Kim! This was back when Travis was temporarily involved with Paris Hilton — you know, back in the golden age of celeb gossip: the late 2000s! LOLz!

Anyway, while he was hooking up with the socialite, Kim had been her assistant. Reminded of that fact in 2015, Travis had told the outlet (below):

“How could you not stare at Kim? I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

Um… wow! Down, boy!

To his credit (we guess), the rocker admitted things did not go past being “flirtatious” with Kim, and he was “in no way disrespectful to Paris,” which, uhhh, whatever. He and Paris didn’t last much longer, so that became irrelevant pretty quickly. But now that he and Kourt are linked, we can’t help but wonder: is it awkward?! Does Kanye West have any type of reaction to all this coming up from the past?? And most interestingly… does he realize he could’ve just waited out Kim’s increasingly likely divorce for a shot at the queen bee herself?!

OK, put away your pitchforks! We are TOTALLY kidding about that last part!! Seriously, though, we get it… guys are attracted to Kim. But it’s not like her 41-year-old big sis isn’t gorgeous, too! And Travis and Kourtney do have that long-standing connection as neighbors and parents living out the same experience together for years now, so that definitely counts for something. Plus, as we’ve been reporting, the KarJenner clan apparently loves Travis already, so the familiarity and comfort there must go a long way! Just saying!

Oh, and one minor footnote here: we can’t help but wonder how Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler must feel about this new couple. In 2016, Moakler spilled all kinds of tea about how Kim allegedly tried to go to great lengths to sleep with Travis back in the day. WHOA! And then in 2019, when the now-45-year-old model posted a pic of her 21-year-old daughter Atiana to Instagram, a fan commented how she “slightly looks like Kim Kardashian” in the pic.

Disgusted, Shanna responded (below):

“Kim wishes… sorry, I do not like that family.”

Oh is that so?! Well then… how do you feel about your ex and Scott Disick‘s ex together?!?!

The drama never ends! Ha!

