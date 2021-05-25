Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan's Claim That 'Her Style' CHANGED Since Dating Travis Barker!

Has Kourtney Kardashian changed since getting together with Travis Barker?!

One fan certainly thinks so! They actually commented on Kourtney’s recent Instagram photo Monday, in which she rocked a fur-lined coat, ripped jeans, and a yellow and black lace cami in a bar. The snapshot was posted to celebrate her sister Kendall Jenner’s launch party for her controversial tequila company 818. Missing out on a party thrown by the model turned businesswoman, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star captioned her upload:

“feeling left out, send me over a @drink818 on the rocks with lime”

Ignoring the many compliments in response to the gorgeous pic, one troll mused:

“and her style begins to change”

They were definitely suggesting that Scott Disick’s ex has totally changed her ways ever since coupling up with her musician beau! Don’t worry, Kourt didn’t let the naysayer have their fun for long since she responded:

“This picture is from 2019, but okay .”

Ooooh! Clearly she didn’t like that accusation! Even if she had begun to alter her clothes at all, would that really be so bad?! She’s an influencer, she needs to switch things up from time to time! And she looks HAWT in that pic regardless!

As for changing, the Blink-182 drummer is making far more permanent alterations to his body than any apparent outfit choices on his lady’s part. He’s now gotten two tattoos in his lover’s honor — one of the reality TV star’s name and another which Kourt inked herself, reading “I Love You.” That’s commitment! Despite the haters, the momma of three remained by her boyfriend’s side throughout the weekend, snapping an IG Story full of clips of Travis drumming along to a track for a future video. She celebrated her “casual Vegas” trip in a pair of Converse All-Stars, as well.

Any fans sick of the couple should probably get over their frustration by now since it doesn’t look like the PDA-loving duo are slowing down anytime soon. They were recently spotted on a trip to Disneyland! Sharing some pics of their time together, the 45-year-old said:

“Happiest Place On Earth”

He also added:

“With the love of my life”

Wow! Kourt can’t be feeling that left out from her family fun with this man doting on her so much! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Kourtney has changed at all? Would that be a bad thing? Let us know in the comments (below)!

