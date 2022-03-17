Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Killer Abs In Bikini Pic After Talking IVF Weight Gain & Menopause In Hulu Clip!

Kourtney Kardashian is just showing off! And we love it!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Tuesday via the official Poosh page, giving girl power vibes in her business venture by showing off her amazing body in an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny yellow polka dot bikini!

Related: Kourtney And Travis WENT AT IT On The Beach And The Photos Are WILD!

Of course, this comes on the heels of the family’s latest preview clip of their forthcoming show on Hulu, The Kardashians, in which Kourt and her fiancé Travis Barker opened up about their fertility treatment struggles, and their mutual hopes to have a baby soon.

More on that angle below, but first, you’ve got to see the 42-year-old reality TV star showing it all off on the ‘Gram! Ch-ch-check out Kourt’s super-sexy figure in the sunshine-filled shot (below):

Love it!!

And yes, we are 100% ready for bikini weather, too, Kourt! Bring that summer sunshine on ASAP!

Related: Kourtney Has Been ‘Urging’ Little Sis Khloé To Date Again Following Tristan Thompson Drama

As we noted (above), this impressive Poosh pic follows Kravis’ revelations about struggling with IVF treatments as they move towards family planning in the future. Perezcious readers will recall how, in the latest in a series of fascinating new trailers teasing the fam’s forthcoming streaming debut next month, Kourt cryptically opens up about her struggles with in vitro fertilization, explaining (below):

“Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. … Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

Opening up to momager Kris Jenner more about the difficult time going through these health challenges, the interior design aficionado revealed that her doctor-ordered medication regimen has altered her body quite a bit:

“The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause… Literally into menopause.”

And while Kris rightly commiserated with her oldest daughter, Kourt nevertheless also opened up about the challenges of going through something like this while living such a public life.

Related: Here’s Where Kourtney Is With Ex Scott Disick As KarJenner Fam Moves Forward To Hulu

The mom of three explained to her mother how difficult things have been relative to the social media conversations about her body from fans and followers:

“Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight.’ It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

Seriously!

Obviously, we wish Kourtney the best — both with her hopes and dreams for a baby with Blink-182 beau Travis, and in dealing with nasty commenters and trolls online. No doubt, this IG snap is a strong statement about her pride, and mental toughness, and self-confidence. And it’s working!

Her last line here is the most appropriate, too. You never know what people are actually going through!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]