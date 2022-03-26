Scott Disick Only Plans On Attending Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding If It’s Being Filmed!

There is a strong possibility you won’t see Scott Disick at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding unless they plan on having the cameras rolling.

Wedding planning has been well underway for the couple, who are reportedly planning on walking down the aisle potentially as late as September or October of this year — depending on how the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s IVF journey continues to go. And one of the biggest questions that have no doubt been on everyone’s minds is who will be on the guest list – specifically whether or not Lord Disick will make the cut?

If Scott is invited, his presence for the big day apparently all depends on whether or not it will be filmed for The Kardashians. While it is unknown if they will film the wedding, though an insiders previously suggested that it is a strong possibility, it turns out that Scott doesn’t plan on attending if they aren’t! A source told Us on Friday:

“It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding. If it’s filmed for sure, then he might there.”

The insider further noted that the Talentless founder may “want to stay far away from witnessing” the nuptials.

That is understandable, especially since the 38-year-old has not had the easiest of times watching his ex-girlfriend and baby momma move on with the Blink-182 rocker over the past year. Scott reportedly still is not okay with the wedding even six months after Travis’ proposal to Kourtney. Sources previously told the outlet:

“He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon. He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney.”

As for his feelings on the 46-year-old drummer? Well, they are not exactly warm. In fact, Us reported that Scott “despises Travis” but plans on remaining amicable with him for the sake of his kids. We witnessed as much when the guys were spotted recently at Reign’s baseball game, along with Pete Davidson. For his part, Travis is also trying to keep things as “cordial” as possible with the reality star:

“He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids. [He] respects Scott as a father and respects that they both are in the kids’ lives.”

That being said, the two are “not on friendly terms” at the moment. So don’t expect them to form some sort of friendship anytime soon.

Do you think Scott will attend Kravis’ wedding, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

