Katy Perry's Mom Even Got Fooled By Phony AI Pics Of Her At The Met Gala! Look!

Katy Perry wasn’t at the Met Gala on Monday night — but her mom thought she was!

On Monday evening, photos began floating around on X (Twitter) of the Dark Horse singer supposedly on the red carpet and rocking two different kinds of gowns. We say “supposedly” because Katy wasn’t actually there! She was off keeping busy elsewhere. But the A.I. photos were so good that they fooled thousands of people on X — and Katy’s mom, too!

During fashion’s biggest night, which had a theme of “The Garden of Time,” photos began to pop up showing the Firework singer rocking a floral embroidered ballgown. And other pictures seemed to show the 39-year-old in an armored corset with a leaf-adorned skirt. Here’s one:

Cool!! Except it wasn’t real. That’s a phony pic created by artificial intelligence! Katy’s mom Mary Perry got fooled by that pic, too. And she texted her daughter about it!

Late on Monday night, Katy popped up on Instagram with a HIGHlarious text exchange between her and momma. In it, Mary wrote to her daughter:

“Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose parade, you are your own float lol”

Unfortunately, the American Idol judge had to break the news to her momma that she wasn’t actually there:

“lol mom the AI got you, too. BEWARE!”

Fake News!! Ch-ch-check out the A.I. pics and Katy’s exchange with her momma in the carousel (below):

LOLz!!

No word on why Katy wasn’t at the Met Gala this year — although later in that carousel she did post a snippet of herself in a recording studio. Hmm! Perry has been a staple at the Met Gala in the past (including 2022, pictured above in the inset). She’s attended the show eight times in previous years. So it’s no wonder that her momma would have assumed she was there when she saw the pics. But no! These were totally phony! Thoughts, y’all??

