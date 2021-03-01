Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Pack On The PDA After Reuniting In The Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have finally reunited!

The couple took some time to pack on the PDA in a super romantic photoshoot in the Dominican Republic, where the 51-year-old actress is currently filming the upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel (and not Armie Hammer).

Sharing three new snaps of them cozied up in front of the scenic coastline, Lopez captioned the Instagram post in honor of Dominican Independence Day over the weekend. The momma wrote:

“Feliza día de la independencia Dominicana @arod”

The Let’s Get Loud musician then added “#Macho,” which is a nickname for her future hubby; he also calls her “Macha” in return.

So sweet!

The pictures featured a bunch of smooches and hugs from Rodriguez. For the shoot, Lopez wore a fitted white T-shirt, some ripped jeans, oversized gold hoops, and a gold chain necklace, while the former baseball player rocked a simple khaki and white polo look. You gotta love the dedication to a matching couple’s aesthetic!

The 45-year-old athlete also shared another photo of them posing next to the water with the sunset behind them. In it, J.Lo can be seen fiercely staring off into the distance while A-Rod has a gentle hand on her shoulder. The ex-New York Yankee captioned the shot with:

“¡Perfección en República Dominicana!”

Talk about a perfect location, huh!

As you may know, Lopez and Rodriguez have been separated since mid-February while she films her upcoming movie and he chills in Miami, Florida. The former shortstop previously shared a throwback selfie of the pair, writing on the ‘gram about how much he’d been missing his fiancée.

In a recent interview with Allure, the Hustlers star revealed the duo took the time to work on their relationship in quarantine.

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

Back in February, rumors started circulating about Rodriguez cheating on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy after her co-stars accused the 30-year-old of starting an inappropriate relationship with an ex-MLB player. However, the Bravo personality later claimed that the interaction had been “innocent” and had “never been physical.” Throughout the whole ordeal, Lopez stood by her man — even making a public appearance at the 2021 Super Bowl. A source told E! News at the time that she “chose not to pay attention” to the cheating allegations, and their relationship was still going strong.

It seems like the two have truly moved on from the drama, especially with these spicy new pics!

