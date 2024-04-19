OMG Travis Barker Posted A Pic Of Kourtney Kardashian ON THE TOILET For Her Birthday!

Travis Barker is not your typical husband!

With his wifey Kourtney Kardashian officially turning 45 on Thursday, the 48-year-old rocker dedicated an Instagram post to his beloved. He shared a carousel of photos to the photo sharing app including some sweet snaps of the reality TV star with the kiddos, enjoying her home life, and some candids that we’re almost certain she had no idea he was posting.

Amid all the lovey-dovey pics was a snap of Kourt sitting on the toilet in what looks to be a public restroom! LOLz!

See the pic (below):

OMG!!

The Blink-182 drummer captioned the post:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together “

Yeah, he definitely needed to write some sweet words after sharing THAT! Ha!

Ch-ch-check ’em all out, including an absolutely ADORABLE pic of Rocky Barker, below:

Fans in the comments were so amused by the HIGHlarious pic, with some even calling it “real love”:

“This is sooooo a husband post. Lmao.” “This is what happiness looks like…purely candid with zero shame. ” “last pic goals” “Travis oh my god ” “Now that’s real love”

Kourtney herself even chimed in, and luckily she didn’t seem too mad. She wrote:

“Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!”

Aww!

We hope she had an AH-Mazing birthday with her hubby by her side! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

