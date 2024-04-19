Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute To 'Queen' Kourtney Kardashian In LONG Birthday Message -- No More Feuding?

Is all well between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian? It appears so, at least based on the birthday tribute the 43-year-old reality star wrote for her big sister!

Kim took to Instagram to honor Kourt turning 45 years old on Thursday, and what she had to say about her sibling was so sweet! Alongside a picture of the sisters — as well as Khloé Kardashian — posing on a beach in black bikinis during a recent vacation, she wrote:

“Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!”

The SKIMS founder went on to say she’ll “cherish” the memories from their “last sister trip” together:

“I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

Kourtney appeared to appreciate the kind words Kimmy Kakes had for her birthday, too! She replied in the comments:

“This caption I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ”

So is it safe to say their feud is over — for now, at least?

As readers will recall, the sisters fought over Kim’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, which Kourtney felt copied the aesthetic of her wedding to Travis Barker in 2022. Or her “dolce vita lifestyle,” as the Lemme founder once put it. Fans later theorized their rift ran deeper than just copying each other’s vibes. Their guess? Many believed the tension between the siblings was because Travis thought Kim was “hot” when the pair met in 2006. When those comments resurfaced in the awkward new context of Kourtney’s relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, they speculated there was major resentment brewing. Oof. Travis shut the theory down, but you can’t stop the fans from speculating…

No matter the main reason for their problems, they seem to be in a better place right now! We love it! But we’ll also see how long that lasts! Reactions to the birthday tribute, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

