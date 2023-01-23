K-Pop Star Accuses Boyfriend Of Cheating On Her With Multiple Girls!

K-Pop star Jamie does not tolerate cheaters!

In a series of Instagram Stories, the singer called out her new boyfriend Goo Min-Chul for allegedly cheating on her with multiple women — and what she said has completely broken the internet! Jamie and her actor beau went public this past November with an adorable post to the ‘gram. She posted four black and white snaps of the couple packing on the PDA to which her agency, Warner Music Korea, responded by confirming their relationship in a comment:

“We have confirmed that the two are currently dating. Please look fondly upon them.”

Everything seemed great for the Pity Party singer for a while. Just earlier this weekend the pair were posting cute photos from their ski vacation, looking as cuddly as ever, but soon after everything came crashing down. Just hours after the adorbs selfies went live, Jamie posted a series of stories that are totally calling out Min-Chul for cheating!

In the first story, the 3D Woman songstress wrote of The Iron Squad 2 actor:

“When you find out ur bf is a cheater 🙂 I love it”

She wasn’t done putting him on blast, though! The next post said:

“He doesn’t know it yet but he’s definitely getting out of my lifeee have fun with 4-5? other girls babe”

Damn!!

Later on Jamie revealed she’s not letting herself get too worked up over the situation — she’s using the experience to push further in her career:

“Oh I’m gonna make a good f**king song about it :)”

Now that’s the way to handle an alleged cheater! We love the energy!

In a final story, the K-Pop princess wrote:

“Oh don’t bash men it’s just him”

Not surprisingly, social media users were completely shocked with the situation. Ch-ch-check out a few responses (below):

“she is the moment imagine fumbling jamie park HIS LOSS! SHE’S IN HER MILEY CYRUS FLOWERS ERA this is a serve I hope she’s okay!”

When Pop Base broke the news on their Twitter account, it didn’t take long for the Numbers singer to express her lack of regret. She replied to the outlet:

“Oops?”

So far, Min-Chul and his agency have yet to respond to the allegations, but it would seem Jamie is completely unbothered and ready to move on to her next song! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

