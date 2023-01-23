Pete Davidson Has Started To Ditch All His Kim Kardashian-Related Tattoos!

It’s official. Pete Davidson is moving on from Kim Kardashian!

During the SNL alum’s Hawaii vacation with his rumored new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders over the weekend, the star showed off his current tattoo collection while enjoying a shirtless dip in the ocean — and in the process, he seemingly revealed he no longer has any of his Kimmy Kakes tats!

In photos captured of the 29-year-old on Saturday and released by DailyMail.com, it appears Pete’s “My Girl Is A Lawyer” ink, the kids’ initials, and the sentimental “Jasmine and Aladdin” piece are all gone! Also, even the branding of “Kim” he had done on his chest appears to be erased, too!

Before the reported removal, the comedian’s “My Girl Is A Lawyer” tattoo used to sit near his collarbone on the left side of his neck — which is empty right now! Meanwhile, Kim and her children’s initials as well as the Jasmine and Aladdin artwork were on the other side of his neck with the “Kim” branding just below. Get a glimpse at Pete’s current tattoo collection (below), and get a good look at the differences HERE.

Whoa!

Pete has been in the process of removing many of his tattoos over the last two years now that his acting career is taking off, but the focus was mostly on his arms… until now! The fact the Kim-related inks have vanished proves he’s over the romance! He did the same thing with Ariana Grande!!

But damn! The whole idea of the branding was to prove his love for the model was permanent, and yet, it’s already gone! We wonder if he’ll be using the newly freed-up space on his chest to commemorate his budding fling with Chase?! Wouldn’t surprise us! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Dave Sirus/Instagram & Netflix/YouTube]