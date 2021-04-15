Kris Jenner Offers Up Divorce Advice To Daughter Kim Kardashian: 'The Kids Come First'

Been there, done that.

No shade at all to Kris Jenner here, but the momager knows a thing or two about divorce after having gone through two of them herself. So when she offers up advice to daughter Kim Kardashian about the process like she did this week, hopefully it’s well-received, ya know?!

The family matriarch sat down with WSJ Magazine earlier this week for a virtual video interview about the KarJenner krew’s legacy, their reality TV success, and where they take things from here after the upcoming end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Along the way, Jenner also offered up some sound counsel to her embattled daughter, giving public advice about how to privately handle the contentious split from Kanye West.

Speaking from experience, having divorced both Robert Kardashian Sr. in the 1990s and Caitlyn (then Bruce) Jenner in 2015, Kris said:

“I think the most important thing that I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first. I think if you keep that in the front of your mind, and know that they are gonna get you through, that the love is gonna get you through, no matter how much you’re hurting.”

Sounds like good, solid, no-nonsense advice, right?! And with four kids in tow, Kim would probably be wise to take it and run with it! (Heck, something tells us she already has!)

Interestingly, Kris also reflected on how divorces can get “silly” sometimes, with the breakup focus and legal battle often turning to things that don’t really matter.

The 65-year-old momager added this tidbit of information, too:

“It can get really silly. And by silly, I mean the things that we put ourselves through and sometimes focus on, that’s so unnecessary, I think you just really have to try to focus on what the priority is. And for me, even at the very young age that I was at at the time, I felt like I knew that this huge responsibility was on me.”

Interesting!

Obviously, Kim is at a much stronger and more independent place now than Kris was when her first divorce played out in the early ’90s. In fact, Kris has opened up about just that issue in the past! So rest assured Kim is already starting off in a better position with more leverage at this point in time. Lesson learned!!!

Not to mention, the KKW Beauty founder has two divorces under her belt, too — though this split from Kanye is the first where kids are involved. At least girl’s got a great support system, right??

Here’s the full interview, BTW, if you want to see more from Kris during her time with WSJ Magazine (below):

It is always an interesting time when Kris Jenner goes on the record, that’s for sure! Sound advice from a smart woman!

And there’s no doubt North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are already top of mind for this entire family.

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

