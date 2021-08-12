Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s Daughter Interrupted Them Live On TV For THIS Very Adorable Reason!

What’s a virtual interview without a good interruption, right?!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were just minding their business on live TV with Today’s Al Roker on Thursday when they heard an unexpected knock on the door — and the resulting moment with one of their kiddos was priceless! Pausing to acknowledge the surprise guest, Bell chucked:

“We’ve got a child at the door.”

The Armchair Expert then added:

“Even though they know they can’t come up here.”

But like any good parent, the mom and dad to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, went to check on their visitor — both heading off-camera while they were still LIVE on national news, leaving the reporter laughing all by himself.

Quickly, The Good Place alum popped back on screen to give a very important update, relaying the convo she just had with one of her daughters (who never appeared on camera per the family’s “No Kid Policy” preference), saying:

“I said, ‘We’re on TV right now. We’re on the news.’ And she said, ‘OK.'”

So, what was the very important question that the little one couldn’t wait to ask?? Kristen laughed:

“This I’m sure is about the doll’s birthday. It’s her doll’s birthday and now we have to order a cake. She’s taking it very seriously.”

LOLz!! It’s always eventful at their house, clearly! (Even if they’re not the cleanest bunch…) Watch the funny moment (below)!

.@KristenBell and @daxshepard had to briefly go off camera during their interview with @alroker because one of their daughters popped by the room with a question about her doll’s birthday party. Catch the full interview with the couple on TODAY Thursday. pic.twitter.com/X8CrsRyZY2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 11, 2021

