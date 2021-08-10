Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Are Now Blaming Their Lack Of Bathing On The California Drought!?

Stinky for a cause!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are amending their previous statements about their lack of a bath time routine for themselves and their kids… and this time they’re claiming it’s to save the environment?!

While chatting with Daily Blast Live for the premiere of their new game show Family Game Fight on Monday, the duo couldn’t help but clear the air about their controversial decision to wait until their kids “stink” before they shower them. This, as they shared earlier this month, could last up to “sometimes five [or] six days” before their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, get cozy with a bar of soap.

Defending their parenting style, the Armchair Expert podcast host explained:

“We had said, we did bathe them religiously for the first few years when the bedtime routine was so vital.”

But obviously, their hygiene rituals disappeared long ago, the actor admitted:

“Once that wasn’t required to get them to go to sleep, yeah, we took our foot off the gas.”

Like a true gentleman, the Parenthood alum made sure to clarify that his wife loves a good shower — even calling himself the grossest of the family to prove his point:

“I’ll just say, for America, Kristen has better hygiene than me. So I think in general, because Kristen wears makeup more often than I do, she has to take it off. And she has hairspray in, she’s gotta get rid of it. I’m not in that stuff that often, so I only have to when either a smell is present or I’m in that stuff.”

Um… he may not be in elaborate hair and makeup on the regular, but the 46-year-old is definitely worthy of a daily shower with the number of workouts he now fits into his schedule! That’s the kind of stench NOBODY wants to be around!

But here’s where the convo got even crazier (if you can believe that). Rather than just admit they don’t shower often — which they already had the whole world believing after they defended their like-minded friends Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis while on The View — The Good Place lead is now blaming the whole thing on the California drought! Kristen dished:

“This is the other thing — is California has been in a drought forever… it’s just like, responsibility for your environment. We don’t have a ton of water, so when I shower, I’ll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water.”

We’re all for saving the planet, but this feels like overkill, TBH. While last month, Governor Gavin Newsom did ask Cali residents to cut their water usage by 15 percent because the drought has worsened, for a family that’s hardly bathing at all, we’d say they could stick to their normal habits! It’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who’s contributing to a water shortage!

The one silver lining is that the parents clearly still believe showers are a necessary part of life (even if they happen on a rare occasion), unlike another silver screen star…

Watch Kristen and Dax’s interview (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Who knew our Hollywood favs were so smelly all the time! Are you buying Kristen’s reasoning? Sound OFF in the comments!

